Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell

One person is in custody following the incident, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Knox County Sheriff cruiser
Knox County Sheriff cruiser(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threat caused First Baptist Academy in Powell on hard lockdown on Monday afternoon. The staff quickly followed the protocol for these types of situations, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

KCSO patrol units, detectives and chiefs all responded to the incident. One person was arrested but their identity and charges weren’t immediately released.

Sheriff Tom Spangler thanked school officials for their help and cooperation throughout the afternoon.

This is an active investigation.

