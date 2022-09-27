Vols win, so do Knoxville churches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Excitement from Tennessee’s win over Florida on Saturday was felt all throughout East Tennessee, but it didn’t stop once the clock struck midnight.

On Sunday, multiple pastors in the Knoxville area reported seeing bigger crowds and bigger offerings when collections were taken.

“Sometimes, there’s a few people that come in and feel a little more generous after a big win, and sometimes that reflected in the offering plate,” said Pastor Todd Stinnett at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church.

Over at Callahan Road Baptist Church, Pastor Marc Sasser said they will bring in anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 more in offerings after a big Vols win. Stinnett said on Sunday, his congregation gave at least 5% to 10% more after the big win.

“Seems like they’ve just got a little extra pep in their step,” said Stinnett.

Both pastors added that with an uptick in offerings, they also see more orange sprinkled in a congregation that’s even bigger than usual when the Vols are playing well. The energy seen in a church service after a big win is undeniable, but that passion goes both ways.

“The attitude is better, the spirit is better, the giving is better, but if we lose, the offering is off. Seriously, I hate to say that, but a lot of times revolving around football puts people in a better mood,” said Sasser.

Both Sasser and Stinnett said that the fall months are usually where they see bigger crowds and more offerings come in, but a big Tennessee win only adds to it.

