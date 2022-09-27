Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes

Catilena “DC” Collier, also known as Delina Collier
Catilena “DC” Collier, also known as Delina Collier(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says an arrest has been made in connection with a string of arsons.

Delina “DC” Collier, 22, was arrested Monday evening. She faces eight counts of arson.

In the past three months, the Memphis Fire Department has responded to eight fires in the South Memphis area, six of which occurred within days of each other, all of them located in the same neighborhood.

The cost of damages from the fires is estimated to be $289,500.

A witness told police that Collier admitted to setting the fires.

The witness says Collier told her “there were evil spirits in the houses she set on fire.”

Family members say Collier has been isolated on the streets of South Memphis for the past year and no longer communicates with them. They were hoping she would come home and clear her name.

“Come back home and talk to us about everything that is going on, we want to know, and we care,” Ronnie Collier said.

Family of suspected serial arsonist of eight fires wants her to clear her name

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Holt, 32.
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Varsity Spirit
Attorneys announce Tennessee lawsuit in national Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Beautiful and cooler today.
Enjoy some clear, cooler days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s rain
El Pulpo Loco
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
Experience Ripley's 24th season of Fright Nights every Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Halloween in...
Fright Nights are back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure