Another cold night before Ian’s rain arrives

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the potential of a very soggy, very cool weekend. That’s all a result of a then-weakened Ian.
Breezy Thursday
Breezy Thursday(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hurricane Ian made it’s American mainland landfall earlier Wednesday, and will indirectly impact us starting later Thursday with cloud-cover. For now, enjoy the sun-filled weather and full sunshine. One more chilly night is on tap. We even had some patchy frost out there early in the morning!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After a really cool start to the day Wednesday, comfy conditions took over in a hurry. That said, our high is WAY below average, and even the average high is tumbling. Fall is definitely here! We are clear tonight and crisp by September standards. Lows fall to the middle to upper 40s by Thursday morning. Not quite as cold as early Wednesday, but close.

We start to see a few high clouds Thursday, especially in our eastern zones. Yes, these are the initial cloud bands from Ian. We are completely dry and marginally warmer Thursday afternoon.

Friday turns mostly cloudy. While not a pretty day, most of Friday is dry. Rain is back in the Smoky Mountains by late Friday evening. Rain and a few thunderstorms start for most before dawn Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

All told, Ian could be with us for six straight days. The heart of the rain, though, is Saturday and Sunday. Rain is off and on for a soggy Saturday. We could pick up an inch or two Saturday alone. High temps are well off the pace, nearly 10 degrees below the daily norm. Just a rainy day.

Sunday brings more waves of rain, moving southeast to northwest. A few storms are possible, but this is mostly regular ol’ rain.

A few showed are here Monday, as Ian starts to fade fast and move east. The best shot for rain is east of I-75. Tuesday has a few residual morning raindrops.

We start to warm later Tuesday and keep the seasonal temps trending though the rest of next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Danielle Holt, 32.
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October
Tracking the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
Today is the chilliest of the week, but also calm ahead of Hurricane Ian
Eyewall of Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Eyewall of Hurrican Ian makes landfall
Sunny and cool Wednesday
Cool and sunny Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s rain