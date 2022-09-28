Another cold night before Ian’s rain arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hurricane Ian made it’s American mainland landfall earlier Wednesday, and will indirectly impact us starting later Thursday with cloud-cover. For now, enjoy the sun-filled weather and full sunshine. One more chilly night is on tap. We even had some patchy frost out there early in the morning!

WHAT TO EXPECT

After a really cool start to the day Wednesday, comfy conditions took over in a hurry. That said, our high is WAY below average, and even the average high is tumbling. Fall is definitely here! We are clear tonight and crisp by September standards. Lows fall to the middle to upper 40s by Thursday morning. Not quite as cold as early Wednesday, but close.

We start to see a few high clouds Thursday, especially in our eastern zones. Yes, these are the initial cloud bands from Ian. We are completely dry and marginally warmer Thursday afternoon.

Friday turns mostly cloudy. While not a pretty day, most of Friday is dry. Rain is back in the Smoky Mountains by late Friday evening. Rain and a few thunderstorms start for most before dawn Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

All told, Ian could be with us for six straight days. The heart of the rain, though, is Saturday and Sunday. Rain is off and on for a soggy Saturday. We could pick up an inch or two Saturday alone. High temps are well off the pace, nearly 10 degrees below the daily norm. Just a rainy day.

Sunday brings more waves of rain, moving southeast to northwest. A few storms are possible, but this is mostly regular ol’ rain.

A few showed are here Monday, as Ian starts to fade fast and move east. The best shot for rain is east of I-75. Tuesday has a few residual morning raindrops.

We start to warm later Tuesday and keep the seasonal temps trending though the rest of next week.

