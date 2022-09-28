‘Bring it on Ian’: Eastern Kentuckians in Florida bracing for hurricane

Lightning inside Hurricane Ian
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORIDA (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Pastor Tim Reynolds is in Tampa visiting family. He arrived there last Thursday.

”Had no idea about a hurricane coming this way,” he said. [It] started it seemed like Friday or Saturday, they started reporting it was heading directly toward Tampa.”

He said his family is prepared for Hurricane Ian. They made sure their generator works and they have enough food.

”But today, they downgraded the storm for the area we’re in,” he added. “Probably looking at 8 inches of rain with 80 mile-per-hour winds.”

Hazard native Teresa Barker lives in Fort Myers. She has lived there since 2003.

”I got to experience Hurricane Charley the first year I moved down here,” she said.

She said she has been listening to precautions from state and local officials.

”You wanna go and make sure you have enough water to last for several days without power,” she added.

Barker lives more inland, however, they will see a lot of heavy rain and wind from the storm. She said she feels the state is prepared.

”Bring it on Ian, let’s just do it and get it over with,” she said. “Cause we know we have so many coming from all different areas helping us get back.”

