Check out these events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October

North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back at the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend. At Jurassic Quest, you can get an up-close look at the giants that ruled the earth and see millions of years ago.

There will be dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, and much more. It kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Tickets start around $22 and it is recommended you buy tickets online.

The Second Bell Music Festival is this weekend at Suttree Landing Park. Friday and Saturday you can discover your new favorite local band, restaurant, retailer, and comedian all in one day!

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. You can buy tickets online right now and hurry up because they are selling out! Kids eight and under get in for free.

The Kerbela Shrine Circus is back this weekend. It’s at Thompson Boling Arena Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The circus will feature a flying trapeze, an upside-down man, clowns, and more. There are five different shows throughout the weekend. Tickets are $12 and kids five and under are free.

