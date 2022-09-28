Cruze Farm soaking up the spotlight after surprise national feature

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee original is receiving national attention after a surprise visit.

”When I heard he stopped by I had to google him because I had never heard of him before,” said owner Colleen Cruze Bhatti.

One Bite Pizza Review is led by Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy and Barstool were in town to watch Tennessee host Florida.

Portnoy stops by local pizza shops and tries the pizza, rating it on a scale from 1-10.

“This place is an electric factory,” said Portnoy in the Youtube video.

Portnoy tried Cruze Farm’s Pizza Barn, alongside the milk and ice cream.

”Yea we’re excited for someone to try our pizza,” said Cruze Bhatti.

The video has gained more than 200,000 views in just two days after posting.

”Anytime you get a lot of exposure as a small business it’s a great thing because people who are interested in small businesses and what we do will reach out we’ve already got a lot of messages on social media asking if we ship products,” said Cruze Bhatti.

The business has printed stickers with its one bite score on them, plastering them to every item Portnoy tried.

”Yea he gave us a seven-point three which is pretty good if you look at all the reviews he’s done, like, we’re happy with it,” said Cruze Bhatti.

Cruze Bhatti is hopeful the review will help a business heading into its slower months gain more business, while also attracting job candidates as they fight employment woes as quality workers continue to be hard to come by.

”We actually, I really appreciate him coming around because it’s our slower season,” said Cruze Bhatti. “We stay open year-round and we hope people will like ice cream as much in the winter as they do the summer so we really appreciate him coming out to see us.”

