Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges in Sept. 7 shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three people and shooting more during an hours-long shooting spree across the city of Memphis, is now facing additional charges.

Since his arrest, Kelly, 19, has faced just one count of first-degree murder based on a warrant that was issued for his arrest for a shooting that happened on Lyndale Avenue, killing 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall. Tunstall was a father of 2 who had just served food to Kelly, an acquaintance.

Allison Parker, 38, was killed later in the day on Poplar Avenue in Midtown Memphis. She was a medical assistant in West Memphis.

Richard Clark, 62, also lost his life in the shooting spree. He was a campus safety officer at Christian Brothers University.

Wednesday, Kelly was indicted on 26 more charges. These include:

2 counts of first-degree murder (3 total)

5 counts of reckless endangerment

4 counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder

commission of an act of terrorism

unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

attempted carjacking

especially aggravated robbery

2 counts of theft of property

possession of a prohibited weapon

5 counts employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony

aggravated assault

intentionally evading arrest with an automobile with risk of death

Witnesses were expected to take the stand earlier this week as Kelly was expected in court, but they never showed up, and instead were given warrants for their arrests.

At a previous court appearance, his public defender requested his juvenile records. He has a lengthy juvenile record, receiving his first charge at the age of 15.

He received his first adult charge in 2020 for aggravated assault in a case that originally carried a first-degree murder charge.

He served 11 months of that 3-year sentence and was just released from jail in March 2022.

Kelly remains in Shelby County jail without bond.

