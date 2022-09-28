FAN-alysis | Vols head into bye week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time for the weekly check-in with Vol Nation, FAN-alysis.

To check in on the pulse of Big Orange fans, this week WVLT Sports head to Gambuzza’s Barber Shop just off Downtown West Blvd.

Among the stylists there, Tasha Lackey, who actually recently came to Knoxville from Austin, Texas, where the other UT resides.

But Tasha’s all Big Orange now. As she cuts and styles, she can’t help but smile about this start for Tennessee. “They’re gonna go far. I mean to see them in the top 10, number eight now rates is awesome,” she said. “It’s just the whole atmosphere here. You can feel it in the shop the week before the week of games. I think you know they have the number one offense right now. So I think maybe stepping up in defense. That way we can just be well-rounded and be unstoppable.”

That would absolutely make Vol fans happy!

Folks, you reach out to WVLT Sports, if you think you’ve got what it takes to be our FAN-analyst! WVLT Sports will check in with the fans once again following Tennessee’s Oct. 8 showdown at LSU.

