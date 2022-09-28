Knoxville fire crews extinguish Fort Sanders house fire, monitoring hot spots

Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home.
Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the Fort Sanders area on Forest Ave., according to officials with the department.

WVLT News crews on scene were told by firefighters that it was an abandoned home and that they...
WVLT News crews on scene were told by firefighters that it was an abandoned home and that they don’t believe anyone was in the house at the time of the fire.(Jack Yardley)

“Currently all operations are in defensive mode,” according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department at 3:48 p.m. “No firefighters are entering the structure at this time. This is primarily due to the heavy fire load.”

WVLT News crews on scene were told by firefighters that it was an abandoned home.

“We do not have the fire out,” Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “We have confirmed no one was inside the building on our initial searches.”

Less than 10 minutes later, Wilbanks confirmed the fire was out and crews were mopping up hot spots.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Danielle Holt, 32.
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home.
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area
Breezy Thursday
Another cold night before Ian’s rain arrives
Young-Williams to start Empty the Shelters event Saturday
Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday
Largest inventory ever at StateMint consignment pop-up sale
StateMint consignment pop-up returns with largest sale ever