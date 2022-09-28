Knoxville fire crews extinguish Fort Sanders house fire, monitoring hot spots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the Fort Sanders area on Forest Ave., according to officials with the department.

WVLT News crews on scene were told by firefighters that it was an abandoned home and that they don’t believe anyone was in the house at the time of the fire. (Jack Yardley)

“Currently all operations are in defensive mode,” according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department at 3:48 p.m. “No firefighters are entering the structure at this time. This is primarily due to the heavy fire load.”

“We do not have the fire out,” Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “We have confirmed no one was inside the building on our initial searches.”

Less than 10 minutes later, Wilbanks confirmed the fire was out and crews were mopping up hot spots.

This is a developing story.

Currently all operations are in defensive mode. No firefighters are entering the structure at this time. This is primarily due to the heavy fire load. pic.twitter.com/XFLyBtDaaV — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 28, 2022

