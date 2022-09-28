Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian.

“I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.

Cox, her husband and their three kids lost their home and nearly everything in it in a house fire in January. She feels she can relate to the people going through this natural disaster in the Sunshine State.

“We had no warning. We had the clothes on our back, the stuff that I had in my purse,” Cox said.

She has two spare bedrooms available and is ready to make a meal or help in any other way.

“I feel like I’m on a mission to pay it forward,” Cox said.

She and her husband will be vetting people first, but if anyone is interested they can email her at jonandmelissacox@yahoo.com.

