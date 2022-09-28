Lady Vols open preseason basketball practice

Head coach Kellie Harper and the staff put the squad through a high-spirited workout at Pratt Pavilion on University of Tennessee’s campus
Tennessee Lady Vols head basketball coach
Tennessee Lady Vols head basketball coach(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team returns four starters and 10 letterwinners from a team that started 18-1 finished 25-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC (3rd). The Lady Vols advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen despite season-ending injuries to three key contributors.

Leading the way are All-SEC/All-America Honorable Mention guard Jordan Horston and All-SEC/All-Defensive Team center Tamari Key. Additional regular contributors include returning starters in point guard Jordan Walker and wing Tess Darby, as well as two others with starting experience in 2022 SEC All-Freshman wing Sara Puckett and 2021 SEC All-Freshman forward Marta Suárez.

The Lady Vols also bring aboard four gifted transfers and a five-star freshman, including starters and previous all-league performers in forward Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), power forward Jasmine Franklin (Missouri State) and point guard Jasmine Powell (Minnesota), as well as a pair of McDonald’s All-Americans in sophomore transfer forward Jillian Hollingshead (Georgia) and true freshman wing Justine Pissott.

Featuring a program-high 16 players on the roster, all but Jessie Rennie participated in drills. The senior guard was working with the director of women’s basketball sports performance Bryan Tatum and continuing to rehab her knee after undergoing a procedure over the summer.

The Lady Vols, who are ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25, will make their debut at Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 30, as they host Carson-Newman in an exhibition game. Tennessee opens the campaign on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 8 at Ohio State (Big Ten Network) and welcomes UMass to Rocky Top for the home-opener on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Holt, 32.
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car

Latest News

BarrelHouse by Gypsy Circus is SafeBar Certified.
Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today
Woman blames kennel for losing her dog and they aren't doing anything to help her find it
Woman blames East Tennessee kennel for losing her dog
Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal...
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today