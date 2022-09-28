Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says

Officers reportedly used pepper spray and one kicked the suspect with his knee.
(Zoo Knoxville)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Marcus Winston, 55, reportedly entered the zoo Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., which was after-hours but during a private event. Employees told responders that Winston seemed upset and was yelling while inside the zoo, refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, they were reportedly told that Winston was near the reptile house. Officers responded and made contact with Winston, who was allegedly yelling at a food truck, asking him to leave. According to the report, Winston refused to leave and resisted being put in handcuffs, so officers used pepper spray on him and “delivered one knee strike to the midsection.”

Once Winston was taken into custody, officers allegedly found a baggie of suspected crack cocaine on his person, along with a pipe.

Winston was charged with possession, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

