Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says

David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.

Following the stop, officers searched Jordan’s home on Keith Avenue, finding two handguns, two pounds of suspected meth, two ounces of suspect heroin and a marijuana grow operation with 11 plants, officials said.

Jordan also reportedly has a prior federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in Michigan and another in Pennsylvania. He was charged with convicted felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, sale and delivery of meth, sale and delivery of heroin, manufacture of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

