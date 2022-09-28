Smokies fall 7-1 in Game 2 of Southern League Championship Series

Third and decisive game set for Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. in Kodak.
The Tennessee Smokies (1-1) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-1) 7-1 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium in the second game of the Southern League Championship
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies (1-1) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-1) 7-1 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium in the second game of the Southern League Championship Series. The Smokies’ loss evened the series at a game apiece, setting up a winner-take-all game Wednesday night.

Tennessee took an early 1-0 lead as Yonathan Perlaza doubled in a run in the third inning, and behind a brilliant start from Riley Thompson (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K), the Smokies were well on their way to their first championship since 1978. Tennessee’s bullpen, however, turned in its worst outing of the postseason in the loss.

The Smokies’ relief staff allowed seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. Dalton Stambaugh recorded the first two outs of the inning before being charged with a run. Tennessee brought in Michael McAvene (L, 0-1) for his Double-A debut, but the right-hander allowed five runs without getting an out.

The Smokies will look to clinch the Championship Series Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium in a winner-take-all game. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET, and fans can catch the action at https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Danielle Holt, 32.
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating

Latest News

Sunny and cool Wednesday
Cool and sunny Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s rain
Cool mornings before Ian's rain
Another couple cold mornings before Ian brings us rain
BarrelHouse by Gypsy Circus is SafeBar Certified.
Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today
Tennessee Lady Vols head basketball coach
Lady Vols open preseason basketball practice