StateMint consignment pop-up returns with largest sale ever

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - StateMint consignment semi-annual pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with the most inventory they’ve ever had.

There are more than 30,000 new or lightly used items including fall and winter outerwear, jeans, shoes and accessories for men and women.

“We are expecting a lot of shoppers this time because people are looking for deals. Prices are up on just about everything so for people to save money on clothing, it’s a way they can really make a difference,” said StateMint owner Sarah McAffry.

The StateMint consignment sale runs Thursday through Sunday at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Highway with half-off day on Sunday.

