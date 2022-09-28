Today is the chilliest of the week, but also calm ahead of Hurricane Ian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine sticks around for a couple days, with today the coldest of the week. Up next, wind gusts pick up at times, then clouds and rain head our way as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move across the Southeast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is colder! We have more in the mid to upper 30s, where patchy frost is possible, but the lower elevations are dropping to around 43 degrees. This is more than 10 degrees below average! It’s a clear, calm morning, so stray fog is developing as well.

We’re only warming to around 68 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average as well. It’s a beautiful, sunny day, and at least it’s quiet for now. There is a chilly breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph today, with gusts around 20 mph in the higher elevations for today.

Tonight is clear, and chilly, but the northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph continues.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds start to increase from Hurricane Ian on Thursday, as gusts pick up to 20+ mph. The afternoon warms to the low 70s Thursday and Friday, but we’ll see more clouds from the Hurricane Ian on Friday. With the high clouds at first, it will make it look more partly cloudy, then the thicker, lower clouds arrive close to the rain.

The best coverage and the heaviest rain from Ian moves in Friday night through Saturday, with an 80% coverage the entire time. This means there are only some pauses at best, and this can add up to 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall. Wind gusts will continue at 20+ mph, but they’ll be in the 30 to 40 mph range in the Smoky Mountains.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered showers continue on Sunday as the remnants of Ian continue to breakdown in the region. We’re looking at highs in the 60s this weekend on into early next week, as we wait for the clouds to breakup again next week.

