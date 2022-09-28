Woman blames East Tennessee kennel for losing her dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and isn’t doing anything to try and find it.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner.

Dever’s dog Bentley is 10 months old and is nowhere to be found. Dever is blaming Misty’s Pet Depot on Walker Boulevard in Knoxville, saying they lost Bentley this past weekend while she was out of town.

“We just wanted to keep him safe,” said Dever. “Put him somewhere, where we don’t have to worry about where he’s at.”

Dever said she dropped her dog off at Misty’s Friday evening, with plans of picking him up on Monday. But then, Dever got a call from them Sunday morning.

“They were like, ‘Yeah, we got some bad news. We lost your dog,’” she said.

Dever said she was told Bentley did not have his leash on, got over Misty’s fence and ran away.

The search is on for Bentley. Dever said she has already spent $100 of her own money to put up fliers, and she claims Misty’s is not helping at all.

“They’re like, we called Young Williams to let them know. Like, thanks,” she said.

Kristen sent WVLT News this copy of the contract she signed with Misty’s. In the fine print, it releases the staff of responsibility for “illness, injury, loss and/or death of a pet.”

“It’s so disappointing,” Dever said. “Like if I read that thoroughly, I don’t think I would have left him there.”

WVLT News reached out to Misty’s Pet Depot for this story but they declined to comment.

