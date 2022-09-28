Woman blames East Tennessee kennel for losing her dog

A woman is claiming that Misty’s Pet Depot lost her dog and isn’t helping her find it.
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and isn’t doing anything to try and find it.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner.

Dever’s dog Bentley is 10 months old and is nowhere to be found. Dever is blaming Misty’s Pet Depot on Walker Boulevard in Knoxville, saying they lost Bentley this past weekend while she was out of town.

“We just wanted to keep him safe,” said Dever. “Put him somewhere, where we don’t have to worry about where he’s at.”

Dever said she dropped her dog off at Misty’s Friday evening, with plans of picking him up on Monday. But then, Dever got a call from them Sunday morning.

“They were like, ‘Yeah, we got some bad news. We lost your dog,’” she said.

Dever said she was told Bentley did not have his leash on, got over Misty’s fence and ran away.

The search is on for Bentley. Dever said she has already spent $100 of her own money to put up fliers, and she claims Misty’s is not helping at all.

“They’re like, we called Young Williams to let them know. Like, thanks,” she said.

Kristen sent WVLT News this copy of the contract she signed with Misty’s. In the fine print, it releases the staff of responsibility for “illness, injury, loss and/or death of a pet.”

“It’s so disappointing,” Dever said. “Like if I read that thoroughly, I don’t think I would have left him there.”

WVLT News reached out to Misty’s Pet Depot for this story but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Holt, 32.
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car

Latest News

Tennessee Lady Vols head basketball coach
Lady Vols open preseason basketball practice
Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal...
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal