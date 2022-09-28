Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare

Woman indicted for negligent homicide of a child
Woman indicted for negligent homicide of a child(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of leaving a 1-year-old boy inside a hot vehicle back in May is now indicted in his death.

Faye Eschoe is indicted on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse.

The incident happened on May 19 at Education is the Key Children’s Center on Thomas Street.

According to Memphis Police Department, preliminary information points to a heat exhaustion death.

