Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday

All adult animals can be adopted on a donation basis through Oct. 8.
All adult animals can be adopted on a donation basis through Oct. 8.
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Officials at Young-Williams said this makes adoption more accessible to put animals in their future forever homes. Justin Young with Young-Williams said this is a nationwide effort to get animals out of shelters.

Officials at Young-Williams said this makes adoption more accessible to put animals in their future forever homes. Justin Young with Young-Williams said this is a nationwide effort to get animals out of shelters.

“The big point is lets get these dogs[and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” Young said.

People can schedule a meet and greet with animals in person at the animal center’s website.

Young-Williams is also working with the American Institute of Architects- East Tennessee by asking the organization to build unique dog houses. The 10 houses will be auctioned off and all of the proceeds will go to Young-Williams.

“We’ll be able to use them in our life-saving work there. I’ve mentioned before we take in over 10,000 animals a year, so we really need the community’s help for funds to help find homes for these dogs,” Young said.

Bids for the pet homes will be taken until Oct. 16.

