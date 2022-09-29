18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is behind bars, and another is wanted following accusations of a shooting involving a woman and her son while they were driving in Memphis.

Shelby County Jail records show Conner Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Records also show there is a warrant out for 18-year-old Anthony Aleman’s arrest. He is wanted on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

An affidavit says on Sept. 23, Johnson and Aleman approached a man at a business in Horn Lake and asked if he was armed. The victim didn’t reply and got into the front passenger seat of the vehicle his mother was driving.

Johnson and Aleman then got into a red Nissan Altima and followed the victims for over eight miles to the intersection of E Holmes Road and Getwell Road, according to investigators.

That’s when Johnson allegedly fired a shot from the vehicle striking the man in the left shoulder. The man’s mother drove him to the hospital for treatment.

On Sept. 26, the victims were able to identify Johnson and Aleman in six-person photo lineups.

Bond information is unavailable for Johnson at this time. The search for Aleman continues.

Investigators have not released details on a motive for the shooting.

