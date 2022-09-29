Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher(St. Mary's Episcopal School)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher was shot and killed.

The autopsy reveals Fletcher’s cause of death as a homicide, after she was shot in the head.

Fletcher was found dead on September 5 after missing for several days. Her body was in a state of decomposition when found.

The report also reveals that she had blunt force injuries to her right leg.

The toxicology reveals that Fentanyl was also discovered in Fletcher’s system. One reading shows a concentration of 10 ng/mL found in her body. Some academic studies show as little as 5 ng/mL can be fatal.

Cleotha Henderson faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in connection to Fletcher’s death.

