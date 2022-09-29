Cedric Tillman recovering from ankle surgery

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron.
Tennessee wide receiver
Tennessee wide receiver(Tennessee Athletics)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wide receiver for the University of Tennessee, Cedric Tillman, had surgery on his ankle last week, according to ESPN.com senior writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low.

The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field for a bit before being helped up, noticeably hobbling, Tillman would walk off under his own power.

He did not return to the field in the second half, beginning treatments on the ankle immediately.

Low said Tillman hoped the surgery would safeguard against being out for an extended period of time.

Tennessee’s next game is at LSU on Oct. 8, at noon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Woman blames kennel for losing her dog and they aren't doing anything to help her find it
Woman reunited with dog after claiming boarding kennel lost it
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

Latest News

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship address Thursday.
“A University on the rise”: Chancellor Plowman touts UT’s gains in flagship address
Flagship Address
Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address
Springbrook Farm City Center
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions