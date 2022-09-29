Cedric Tillman recovering from ankle surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wide receiver for the University of Tennessee, Cedric Tillman, had surgery on his ankle last week, according to ESPN.com senior writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low.

The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field for a bit before being helped up, noticeably hobbling, Tillman would walk off under his own power.

He did not return to the field in the second half, beginning treatments on the ankle immediately.

Low said Tillman hoped the surgery would safeguard against being out for an extended period of time.

Tennessee’s next game is at LSU on Oct. 8, at noon.

