E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

Wicked Hubz opens days before a brewery next to their store.
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards.

A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles.

“We enjoyed riding these e-bikes around downtown, having fun and just playing around, going down the streets, down the greenways. It’s just been a great opportunity for us,” Tucker said.

The electric bikes have a motorcycle-like style ranging in different classes. Class 3 electric bikes have headlights, taillights and can go up to 28 miles per hour.

“We fell into this as more of a passion for urban vehicle transit and electric within the north Knoxville area and downtown area,” Porch said.

Tucker and Porch’s shop is located in the Happy Holler area in north Knoxville. Tucker said it’s a great location for them because of how the area is growing and the different trails near them.

“I’ve watched this end of town grow, and I’ve moved to this end of town, so I’ve got to be a part of it, and it feels great. I couldn’t enjoy being here more,” Tucker said.

A brewery called Ebony and Ivory opened next door just days after they opened their shop. Yee-Haw Brewing’s Knoxville location will be located a mile from them. The brewery has not announced when they’ll officially open.

Electric bikes range in price from $1,000-$3,500. Both Tucker and Porch also offer rental hours. They charge $45 for an hour and $85 for three hours.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Woman blames kennel for losing her dog and they aren't doing anything to help her find it
Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

Latest News

Loudon County deputies responded to a stabbing in the Philadelphia area early Thursday morning.
LCSO investigating deadly stabbing
New e-bike store opens in north Knoxville
New E-bike shop opens in North Knoxville
Tracking remnants of Hurricane Ian headed our way.
Gusts increase today because of Ian, up next is the clouds and rain at times
One dead after stabbing in Loudon Co.