E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards.

A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles.

“We enjoyed riding these e-bikes around downtown, having fun and just playing around, going down the streets, down the greenways. It’s just been a great opportunity for us,” Tucker said.

The electric bikes have a motorcycle-like style ranging in different classes. Class 3 electric bikes have headlights, taillights and can go up to 28 miles per hour.

“We fell into this as more of a passion for urban vehicle transit and electric within the north Knoxville area and downtown area,” Porch said.

Tucker and Porch’s shop is located in the Happy Holler area in north Knoxville. Tucker said it’s a great location for them because of how the area is growing and the different trails near them.

“I’ve watched this end of town grow, and I’ve moved to this end of town, so I’ve got to be a part of it, and it feels great. I couldn’t enjoy being here more,” Tucker said.

A brewery called Ebony and Ivory opened next door just days after they opened their shop. Yee-Haw Brewing’s Knoxville location will be located a mile from them. The brewery has not announced when they’ll officially open.

Electric bikes range in price from $1,000-$3,500. Both Tucker and Porch also offer rental hours. They charge $45 for an hour and $85 for three hours.

