Gov. Lee signs executive order speeding relief to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Thursday waiving certain vehicle restrictions in order to provide aid to hurricane Ian victims in Florida.

The order suspends travel requirements for vehicles assisting in or carrying supplies to assist in providing aid to those affected by the storm. The move follows several emergency declarations from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and President Biden.

“The Volunteer State is ready to help Florida recover & rebuild,” Lee said on Twitter.

To ensure support reaches Florida as quickly as possible, I signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations for #HurricaneIan resources moving through TN.



The Volunteer State is ready to help Florida recover & rebuild. https://t.co/epFQWCj7m0 pic.twitter.com/GWTCSVIsiy — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 29, 2022

