Gov. Lee signs executive order speeding relief to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

“The Volunteer State is ready to help Florida recover & rebuild,” Lee said on Twitter.
(WSMV)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Thursday waiving certain vehicle restrictions in order to provide aid to hurricane Ian victims in Florida.

The order suspends travel requirements for vehicles assisting in or carrying supplies to assist in providing aid to those affected by the storm. The move follows several emergency declarations from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and President Biden.

“The Volunteer State is ready to help Florida recover & rebuild,” Lee said on Twitter.

