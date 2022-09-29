Gusts increase today because of Ian, up next is the clouds and rain at times

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has an update on how far the heaviest rainfall will reach into our area.
Tracking remnants of Hurricane Ian headed our way.
Tracking remnants of Hurricane Ian headed our way.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more sunny day, but it’s windy at times as Hurricane Ian pulls winds from the Northeast. Then we’ll see more clouds and rain at times this weekend, as the remnants reach our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, and a little breezy, with a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph and occasionally stronger gusts. We’re chilly again, with a low around 45 degrees.

We only see a few high clouds today along the Valley to Smoky Mountains, as the farthest reaching clouds from Ian clip our area. It’s still a mostly sunny day, but also a windier one. The gusts out of the Northeast kick up to 20 to 30 mph at times. Today’s high is around 72 degrees, which is still about 5 degrees below average.

Tonight stays mostly clear and breezy, with a chilly low of 47 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rainfall potential Friday afternoon through Monday morning.
Rainfall potential Friday afternoon through Monday morning.(WVLT)

Friday starts out with a few clouds, but becomes mostly cloudy. The thicker clouds start moving in from Ian, with spotty rain along the mountains in the afternoon and then coming down into our area in the evening. We’ll top out around 71 degrees, with a northeasterly wind gusting to around 20 mph at times.

This weekend comes with on and off rain. We’ll have an 80% coverage Friday night into Saturday morning, with some moderate to heavier rain bands spinning through our area. Ian has shifted a little East, which means we’ll now get to around a 60% coverage of our area Saturday afternoon and evening, with a high of 60 degrees. It’s still breezy this weekend, with gusts of 15 to 20 mph, and we’ll see scattered showers Saturday night through Sunday, at a 40% coverage. Sunday’s high will be around 65 degrees.

Monday has leftover clouds, as Ian breaks down and moves away from our area, so we’ll still see spotty rain. The high will be around 68 degrees.

Temperatures gradually warm the rest of next week, in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

