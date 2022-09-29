LCSO investigate stabbing

Loudon County deputies responded to a stabbing in the Philadelphia area Wednesday night.
(AP)
By William Dowling
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. It happened in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Crews said it happened on Old Lee Highway at 11:59 Wednesday night. Law enforcement did not release any more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Woman blames kennel for losing her dog and they aren't doing anything to help her find it
Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire