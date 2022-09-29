Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees.

The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they have not had to put down animals in several years. They had found that fewer people want to adopt, and more people are calling, asking if they can hand over their pets.

“We are getting call after call from people wanting to surrender their animals, but we don’t have enough space. We have to take in strays,” said Hotel

To help people keep their animals at home despite rising costs of care, the shelter started a Dog Food Pantry for people to take bags of dog food.

“We’re seeing a lot of people have trouble with not being able to feed their animals. We have a pet food pantry, but it’s empty right now. When we get donations, we try to provide people in the community with food so they can keep them in the home and not give them up,” said Hotel.

If you’d like to adopt or donate, you can visit their website.

