One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

Several possible witnesses were located and detained for questioning, according to officials.
Big Oaks Apartments
Big Oaks Apartments(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m.

Officers said they found a man that had been shot dead on the scene.

Several possible witnesses were located and detained for questioning, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Woman blames kennel for losing her dog and they aren't doing anything to help her find it
Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

Latest News

Gov. Lee signs executive order speeding relief to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
Cathy Kaywood, 70
TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman
Conner Johnson charged with attempted first-degree murder
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
Loudon County deputies responded to a stabbing in the Philadelphia area early Thursday morning.
LCSO investigating deadly stabbing