One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m.

Officers said they found a man that had been shot dead on the scene.

Several possible witnesses were located and detained for questioning, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

