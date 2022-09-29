One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
Several possible witnesses were located and detained for questioning, according to officials.
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m.
Officers said they found a man that had been shot dead on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
