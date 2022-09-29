One more mostly dry day before Ian’s rain arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you noticed leaves falling off of trees Thursday? Even with Blue sky’s, the winds from Ian are already here.

Friday becomes increasingly cloudy, before the rain arrives Friday evening. That is here by Friday night. Saturday won’t be as much of a washout, but rain is still very likely, especially early in the day.

We’re back to the middle 70s by next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wow! What a gorgeous day across Rocky Top. This is our last day for a while with full sunshine or at least clear skies. We hope you can take full advantage and get out there Thursday night. Friday isn’t a bad day by any means. There are increasing clouds from east to west. Yes, these are from Ian.

High temperatures are relatively normal, but it will be a couple of degrees cooler than you might prefer. We’re looking at the lower to middle 70s for most. Rain is here in our north eastern counties closer to the Tri-Cities; the showers arrive late in the afternoon. High school football parents, players, band: you’ll want to pack the rain gear, especially for the second half of games.

Saturday morning is simply a rainy day. Showers are very likely in the morning, and temperatures will be very chilly for that date. We’re looking at highs in the lower middle 60s. That’s cooler in the east and warmer in the west. It is a windy day Saturday, but not comparable to Ian’s former power. An isolated tropical storm force gust is possible way up in the Smoky Mountains. Others could have gust in spots at 25 miles an hour or so.

Better news for Saturday afternoon, however. Rain Paul’s to the north east as Ian retreats closer to the coast of the Carolinas and Virginia.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday has a few showers off and on - but fewer than it’s previously appeared. The western lobe of Ian actually moves south back into our area as the storm is huge. The best chance of rain Sunday is Easter by 75. A few showers are here through the afternoon.

Monday’s small chance of rain is still in our highest elevations, but the storm is now in tatters. Overall the chances are pretty small, to see some more raindrops. Still we’re looking at 2 to 3 inches of rain close to the Tri-Cities. It’s one to two inches the foothills, and about an inch or less in the Knoxville area. Those on the Cumberland Plateau should mostly be way under an inch of rain all told for the storm.

Tuesday is the last we see of Ian. Even then the impacts of pretty negligible locally.

A week front may come through the area on Wednesday. Right now our weather maps are mostly dry with this though. Next Thursday should be dry in a little warmer.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

