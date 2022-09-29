Spotting signs of abuse in children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Experts wanted to educate parents on the warning signs of sexual abuse against children.

This came as a recently filed civil lawsuit made allegations of sexual abuse at an East Tennessee cheer gym. It accused staff at Premier Athletics in Knoxville of wrongdoing and alleged a coach sexually exploited and abused two teen boys. It’s the most recent lawsuit in a wave of similar allegations across the country.

“We work with children who were victims of childhood sexual abuse every single day,” said Maggie McNally, Executive Director for Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Sevierville.

She said there are several red flags parents and adults should look out for, like a change in behavior, secretive behavior, not finding enjoyment in an activity they normally would, recurring nightmares, bedwetting, not interacting with people they normally would, and avoiding a certain location.

But noticing red flags is only half the battle. McNally said it’s important for parents to talk with their kids, and make them feel comfortable with opening up.

“Asking questions but not interrogating them or making them feel pressured,” said McNally. “But instead provide a very supportive environment.”

McNally pointed out sexual abuse against minors was more common than most people realize. She said last year, they worked with 858 child victims of severe abuse in Sevier County, most cases were sexual abuse. According to the CDC, 1 in 4 girls, and 1 in 13 boys will be victims of childhood abuse before they turn 18.

“This is completely preventable, so if we can work together as a community, as a region, then we can really see child abuse decrease over the state,” said McNally.

The Child Advocacy Center offered free training to anybody interested in learning more about the warning signs that go along with sexual abuse.

If you are a parent, or an adult that is aware of sexual abuse against a minor, McNally said it’s Tennessee law that you report it to the State Department of Children’s Services.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.