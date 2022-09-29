TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon.

The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70.

She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last seen walking away from her home in Kingsport, and could be wearing a red shirt with jeans and gray shoes.

Those with information are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

