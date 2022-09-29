Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen detained

Several possible witnesses were located and detained for questioning, according to officials.
By Paige Hill and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was killed during a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m.

Officers said they found the 16-year-old dead in the breezeway of the first floor.

“Following continued investigation, a second 16-year-old male who was detained at the scene was taken into custody for an outstanding juvenile petition,” KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said. “Charges are also pending from the shooting.”

Erland confirmed with WVLT News that the teen who was detained is facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

