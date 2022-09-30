Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center just off Alcoa Highway.
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center just off Alcoa Highway.

The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.

“Alcoa starting out as a company town, is a much different approach to their development,” Alcoa’s Deputy City Manager, Bruce Applegate, said.

Applegate explained they were spread out initially.

“But what we missed out on was that central location for people to come together to really experience some of the community and to build local relationships,” Applegate said.

He and other city leaders wanted to change that. The city acquired up to 400 acres, demolished the facility to put that and all the land back into use.

“We are transforming one of their most historic sites within the community and making it into a new feature that’s going to be a historic site for our future citizens who are in the area,” Applegate said.

New houses and apartments, shops and restaurants, a greenway and park, and more will come to Springbrook Farm.

“We’re really stressing that we get this right,” Applegate said. “While government is not known to move very quickly, we are working as fast as possible to make sure that those groups that come to us with viable shovel ready projects are able to get started as quickly as possible.”

A Food City is set to open in the next six months, and the first building to the apartments will likely be in June of 2023.

The goal is to make Alcoa a destination on the map.

All the projects are set to be complete within the next five to 10 years. The city has spent about $10 million so far.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Big Oaks Apartments
Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen detained
Woman blames kennel for losing her dog and they aren't doing anything to help her find it
Woman reunited with dog after claiming boarding kennel lost it

Latest News

Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Tenn. GOP lawmakers demand VUMC stop gender-affirming surgeries
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship address Thursday.
‘A university on the rise’ | Chancellor Plowman touts UT’s gains in flagship address
This after an east tennessee gym was named in a civil lawsuit, accusing them of wrongdoing.
Spotting signs of abuse in children
Tennessee wide receiver
Cedric Tillman recovering from ankle surgery