Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center just off Alcoa Highway.

The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.

“Alcoa starting out as a company town, is a much different approach to their development,” Alcoa’s Deputy City Manager, Bruce Applegate, said.

Applegate explained they were spread out initially.

“But what we missed out on was that central location for people to come together to really experience some of the community and to build local relationships,” Applegate said.

He and other city leaders wanted to change that. The city acquired up to 400 acres, demolished the facility to put that and all the land back into use.

“We are transforming one of their most historic sites within the community and making it into a new feature that’s going to be a historic site for our future citizens who are in the area,” Applegate said.

New houses and apartments, shops and restaurants, a greenway and park, and more will come to Springbrook Farm.

“We’re really stressing that we get this right,” Applegate said. “While government is not known to move very quickly, we are working as fast as possible to make sure that those groups that come to us with viable shovel ready projects are able to get started as quickly as possible.”

A Food City is set to open in the next six months, and the first building to the apartments will likely be in June of 2023.

The goal is to make Alcoa a destination on the map.

All the projects are set to be complete within the next five to 10 years. The city has spent about $10 million so far.

