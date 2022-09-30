Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington...
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday that about 80% of the plane, including the engine, was recovered and brought to the surface using remotely operated vessels. Recovery efforts started Tuesday in a shipping channel near Whidbey Island.

The September 4 flight was traveling from San Juan Island to suburban Seattle when it crashed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Big Oaks Apartments
Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen detained
Woman blames kennel for losing her dog and they aren't doing anything to help her find it
Woman reunited with dog after claiming boarding kennel lost it

Latest News

FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
Police say a 32-year-old man walked into a gas station armed with a shotgun.
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock