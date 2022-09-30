Clouds increase today, up next is some rain from Ian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds from Ian are already here, and today clouds move in. Up next is some rain, but the heaviest bands are not moving all the way across our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a cool breeze out of the northeast. We’re starting out around 47 degrees.

Clouds are fanning out from Ian, becoming mostly cloudy today. This brings spotty rain into our area late afternoon to early evening, and then spreading out late evening to tonight. We’ll top out below average again around 71 degrees in the Valley. The clouds moving in from the East leaves far Northeast Tennessee cooler and the western half of our area with more sunshine, in the Forecast Where You Live on WVLT News and in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Tonight, rains from Ian spread out to an 80% coverage of our area, but the rainfall rate varies greatly. This is where light showers reach the Plateau, light to moderate rain in the Valley and heavier along the Smokies to far Northeast Tennessee.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday morning gloomy, with an 80% coverage of our area in rain that varies from light to moderate and spotty heavier rain. Saturday is mostly cloudy and left cooler, with a high around 60 degrees, The coverage of our area in rain tapers off, with a 60% coverage into the early afternoon, then spottier to end the day.

Saturday night through Sunday is now mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers, and a high of 65 degrees.

Monday’s small chance of rain is still in our highest elevations, as Ian’s remnants continue to breakup and move away from our area. So, we’ll be able to warmup to around 70 degrees with gradual clearing.

Temperatures rebound to around “normal” next week in your First Alert 8-Day Planner!

