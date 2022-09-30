Dead Man’s Farm open for Halloween season

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the top haunted houses in the country is ready to bring the horror again this Halloween season.

Dead Man’s Farm is now open in Philadelphia, TN. The haunted attraction boasts new scares, scenes and characters that will bring you nightmares.

Tickets to Dead Man’s Farm now combine both the Haunted House and the Haunted Corn Maze into one experience.

Learn the story of the murderous Bludgeon family as you roam the grounds, and experience attractions like horror escape rooms, the buried alive coffin ride, and face-your-fear virtual reality!

Purchase your tickets online to guarantee admission. Learn more about Dead Man’s Farm and buy your tickets here.

