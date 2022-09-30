Dead Man’s Farm open for Halloween season

Dead Man’s Farm has new scares, new scenes, and new characters to haunt your nightmares!
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the top haunted houses in the country is ready to bring the horror again this Halloween season.

Dead Man’s Farm is now open in Philadelphia, TN. The haunted attraction boasts new scares, scenes and characters that will bring you nightmares.

Tickets to Dead Man’s Farm now combine both the Haunted House and the Haunted Corn Maze into one experience.

Learn the story of the murderous Bludgeon family as you roam the grounds, and experience attractions like horror escape rooms, the buried alive coffin ride, and face-your-fear virtual reality!

Purchase your tickets online to guarantee admission. Learn more about Dead Man’s Farm and buy your tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Oaks Apartments
Private armed guards hired to patrol complex where teen was shot, killed
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
Drugs were found following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say
Tracking rain from Ian.
Clouds increase today, up next is some rain from Ian
catch up quick
catch up quick