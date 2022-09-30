Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say
A Detroit, Michigan man was arrested following the traffic stop.
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop on I-75 resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers smelled marijuana coming from a van after stopping it for speeding on I-75, officials said.
KPD officers found 400 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 58 grams of fentanyl pills and marijuana after searching the van and driver. Over $2,400 was also found, according to a release.
As a result, Anthony Brown, 37, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested on multiple felony drug charges.
“Outstanding work by the KPD Drug Interdiction Unit!” a release stated.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.