Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop on I-75 resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers smelled marijuana coming from a van after stopping it for speeding on I-75, officials said.

KPD officers found 400 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 58 grams of fentanyl pills and marijuana after searching the van and driver. Over $2,400 was also found, according to a release.

As a result, Anthony Brown, 37, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested on multiple felony drug charges.

“Outstanding work by the KPD Drug Interdiction Unit!” a release stated.

