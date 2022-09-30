Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman who is an ICU nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center is collecting donations to take to the people impacted by Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers, Florida.

Elizabeth Dressel is from Cape Coral, Florida just outside Fort Myers. She’s been living in Knoxville since 2004.

Her dad, brother and sister along with other family and friends still live in the area so she felt compelled to give back.

“To be able to be in a position to go and help the people that I love and the people that I grew up with means a lot to me,” Dressel said.

With a few days off she wants to fill a horse trailer with donations like food, water, gas cans, flashlights and more. You can help. Her email address is LizDressel94@gmail.com.

So far Dressel has collected about $500 which she plans to use to buy items needed.

“I know we’re the volunteer state, so even if you can’t go down there or help with supplies even just your thoughts and prayers mean a lot,” Dressel said.

She plans to leave early Sunday morning at the latest.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.