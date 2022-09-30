Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Mart, Erland said. Officers reportedly arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot and applied a tourniquet. Erland said his injuries were not life-threatening.

At this time, KPD believes the shooting was random. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

