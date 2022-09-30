Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are.

One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky.

He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter missions from their home in Mississippi.

Burton has been with the Air Force since college and has been to Iraq and Afghanistan. He joined the reserves and said his work in flying into hurricanes was part of a plan to try something different.

Burton is a navigator and was on one of the missions that flew into Hurricane Ian. He says it was a category two storm when they flew into it near Cuba. He says these missions are tools that are able to get data they wouldn’t be able to get any other way.

Burton says he’s flown numerous hurricane missions, about a hundred or so over the past eight years. He lives in Biloxi and says one of the missions he was on was actually a storm that would later hit his house. He says it’s hard sometimes to prepare for a storm when it’s your job to fly into them.

Burton tells us he loves Lincoln County so much that he and his wife plan to move back when they retire from service.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Oaks Apartments
Private armed guards hired to patrol complex where teen was shot, killed
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says

Latest News

Palm tree falls on someone's home (Dressel Family)
Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors
Tracking rain from Ian.
Clouds increase today, up next is some rain from Ian
Jurassic Quest and over 160 million years of dinosaurs are in Knoxville.
Dinosaurs take over Knoxville Convention Center
Police Lights MGN
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia...
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting