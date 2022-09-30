Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend.

Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports.

Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her t-shirts that will be sold in the store.

“Every single shirt they come out with I’m just like I could never do that. I am not that creative so I’m glad there are people who are creative for me but I think that every single shirt that is released kind of embodies my personality, so it’s great to see,” shared Milloy.

Beth Parks, the director of marketing for Orange Mountain Designs said the store has more to offer fans aside from T-shirts.

“Lady Vol fans are passionate and devoted fans and they love their Lady Vols. Sometimes it’s hard to find appeal besides T-shirts and so with this new store opening, T-shirts, sweatshirts, Columbia, cutter and buck, drinkware, home goods, pillows and blankets. Lady Vol fans can really find something to show in their home. Through apparel, through jewelry. We really have all of the bases covered and we’re gonna be thrilled with what they can find here,” said Parks.

The store is located at 7240 Kingston Pike, near Tomato Head.

The grand opening will take place Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and meet and greet with some of the Lady Vols.

