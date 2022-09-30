Rain chances highest overnight, spotty rain for Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are gradually working their way west this evening and into the overnight as Ian moves closer to the region. Rain still looks likely across the mountains and foothills, but will taper off quickly to the west. Cooler weather is around for much of the weekend, but a few breaks of sunshine are possible across the Plateau and Valley.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Much of the evening looks to remain quiet with a few clouds moving in especially across the foothills and mountains as rain chances hold off until after sunset. Once we head after sunset showers and a few downpours become likely across the mountains and will slowly work their way west into the foothills and Eastern Valley. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as we drop into the lower 50s to start our your Saturday morning.

One trend we are seeing is that rain totals are much lighter with the heaviest of rain in far Northeast Tennessee towards the Tri-Cities. Showers continue off an on throughout much of Saturday with the more concentrated rain across the mountains and slowly pulling to the north later in the day. Highs will remain cooler as we only reach the lower to middle 60s. Rainfall amounts are much lighter as well with most areas between a tenth to half inch of rain. Higher totals are possible in the mountains where they could see 1-2 inches.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds still hang tough for Sunday and that will limit the amount of sunshine we can expect with highs once again only in the middle 60s, so you may need that ight jacket throughout the day. Sunshine returns as we head into Monday with just a few clouds passing by. We’ll slowly begin to warm things up through much of next week as highs rebound into the lower and middle 70s with overnights in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain chances remain in the forecast as we see Ian moving close (WVLT)

