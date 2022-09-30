Spotting concussion symptoms in young athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL Player’s Association is investigating the actions taken after Sunday’s injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and why he was allowed to play Thursday night.

Those injuries were once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. With football being one of the most popular youth sports, doctors want parents to know the dangers of concussions.

“A concussion can literally end someone’s life,” said Dr. Todd Abel, a neurosurgeon at UT Medical Center.

Football is a violent game and serious injuries are possible, like the nation saw Thursday night as Tagovailoa had to be carted off the field. It raised questions as to whether he was okay to play just four days after suffering an injury on Sunday against Buffalo, which caused him to leave the game.

Now, doctors want parents to know the warning signs of concussions: headaches, memory loss, nausea, and confusion.

Abel said brain injuries should be looked at by a medical professional asap, and that it’s important to wait for that concussion to clear before returning to action. He said the more brain injuries someone gets, the effects get worse.

“You do poorly in school, you’re off the team for a while, your social circle falls apart, you get depressed, you get anxious, you get suicidal,” said Abel.

Some people know those detrimental side effects first-hand. Mark Hilinski, an advocate for mental health of student athletes, lost his son Tyler in 2018 to suicide. Tyler was a quarterback on the Washington State football team. He was 21 years old. It was later found that Tyler had CTE, a disease associated with brain injuries.

“He didn’t talk to anybody, he didn’t ask for help, he toughed it out,” said Hilinski. “And we still struggle with why that is.”

Hilinski is now a co-founder of Hilinski’s Hope, an organization aimed at raising awareness and studying brain injuries. Abel is a member of the organization too.

“There’s hundreds, and thousands of these student-athletes that struggle,” said Hilinski.

Hilinski said the scary thing about concussions is that they can be difficult to detect, and it’s hard to know exactly when somebody is healthy. Abel said there is still a lot more research to be done in the field.

Despite the dangers, Abel said parents should feel okay letting their kids play football or any other contact sport, saying you can’t live your life sitting on the couch. However, he did advise parents to wait until middle school to let their kids play tackle football.

