TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has confirmed that an on-duty TDOT worker was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection while inspecting the bridge.

Police say the worker did not survive. The driver stayed at the scene.

The incident happened near 12:45 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up in the area as crews investigate. Avoid the area if possible.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Oaks Apartments
Private armed guards hired to patrol complex where teen was shot, killed
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says

Latest News

Charles Robinson
Varsity All Access | Playoff positioning up for grabs in week seven
At least two people have been displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday...
Two people displaced after Knox County fire
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs a Louisiana Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility...
Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction
With football being one of the most popular youth sports, doctors want parents to know the...
Spotting concussion symptoms in young athletes
Spotting concussion symptoms in young athletes