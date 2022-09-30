Varsity All Access | Playoff positioning up for grabs in week seven

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week seven of the high school football season has 166 games on tap throughout the state. All but 12 games in Tennessee are non-region games, meaning plenty of teams are pushing for playoff positioning as the regular season draws to a close.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Bearden (4-2, 1-1) vs. Bradley Central (5-0, 2-0)

Bearden’s offense has improved week over week under first-year head coach Josh Jones. The Bulldogs welcome in undefeated Bradley Central this week. The Bears have given up just 27 points to two region opponents this year and were tested by winless Harden Valley last Friday. Bearden’s only two losses on the season came in the season opener to West (No. 1 in class 5A) and at Maryville (No. 3 in class 6A) two weeks ago. The Bulldogs returned to the win column last week at Fulton with solid play on both sides of the ball.

Powell (4-2, 2-0) vs. Oak Ridge (3-2, 2-0)

Are people forgetting that Powell is the defending 5A state champion? It feels like the Panthers have gotten lost in the shuffle after an 0-2 start to the season. Senior quarterback Jordyn Potts went down with a shoulder injury in week one, but returned in week three to help lead Powell on a four-game win streak headed into a pivotal region game against Oak Ridge. Potts has been able to rely on sophomore running back Connor Wheeler to take some of the load off his arm. The 5′9″ 160lb. speedster is averaging nearly nine yards per carry on his way to 779 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Jefferson County (4-1, 2-0) vs. Dobyns-Bennett (5-1, 2-0)

Aside from a defensive slugfest against Sevier County in week one, Jefferson County has been able to move the ball and score on its opponents over the last four weeks. The Patriots average margin of victory since week two is just shy of four touchdowns per game (27.75). Those wins came at the expense of some lesser opponents than the Dobyns-Bennett squad that comes to town Friday night. D-B has shut out two of its opponents and didn’t allow more than 14 points to a team until last week’s loss to Greeneville - the top 4A team in the state.

Carter (3-3, 0-1) vs. Anderson County (6-0, 1-0)

After three straight losses to open the season, Carter has rattled off three wins in a row to get back to .500. Senior quarterback leads East Tennessee signal callers with 1,772 passing yards to go along with his 16 touchdowns through six games. Fellow senior Kaleb Harper has been the beneficiary of Wilson’s experience under center. The 5′9″ receiver has reeled in five touchdown grabs and rattled off 689 yards of offense. Anderson County, meanwhile hasn’t lost a region game since October 2016 - a 56-28 drubbing to...you guessed it...Carter to end the season. Senior quarterback Walker Martinez leads a robust group of offensive playmakers who can seemingly score at will on opponents. Nick Moog (768 yards, 11 TD) has stepped up in place of an injured Gavin Noe. Noe - a two-time all-state running back and U.S. Naval Academy commit made his long-awaited return to the field in last week’s come from behind overtime win over Elizabethton.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.