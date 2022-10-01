5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood and the suspect in the slayings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez of Mexico has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers before they found five people dead at two houses in McGregor.

The DPS says he’s also suspected of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natallie Avila, along with next-door neighbors 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie Aviles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Oaks Apartments
Private armed guards hired to patrol complex where teen was shot, killed
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Charles Robinson
Varsity All Access | Playoff positioning up for grabs in week seven
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through...
Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine