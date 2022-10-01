Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

Officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street at around 11:15 p.m. to find a bicyclist lying on the road with serious injuries, according to officials.

The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, a release stated.

Now, police are looking for the involved vehicle that reportedly fled the scene following the crash.

“The involved vehicle fled the scene prior to officer arrival and has not yet been identified,” a KPD spokesperson said. “Based on investigation at the scene, the suspect vehicle is possibly a gray or silver Nissan SUV.”

Police said they believe the vehicle is missing the driver’s side mirror.

Those with information on the crash or suspect are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

The crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction personnel.

