Clouds sticking around for our Sunday, slowly warming next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are continuing to stick around and making for a cool weekend and we can expect more of the same as we head into Sunday. Some sunshine will mix in from time to time on Sunday and that will help to warm us a little more for the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way for next week as we turn more seasonable.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are heading out this evening you may want a jacket as temperatures remain chilly with a gusty northerly breeze. Clouds will remain tough for most of us with the exception being across the Plateau where clouds have cleared a little. A few stray showers or sprinkles are possible across the foothills and mountains, but any rain that does fall will remain light. Temperatures will start Sunday in the middle 50s across the Valley and a little cooler across the Plateau thanks to the clearing.

Sunday will be another day that features a mix of sun and clouds and depending on where you live will dictate how much sunshine you could see. The Plateau will see the most sunshine and warming with highs reaching the upper 60s close to 70. The Valley will see more clouds and that will lead to highs in the lower to middle 60s as a few late breaks of sunshine will be possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine will be a little more prominent heading into Monday and that will be the start of a warming trend for much of next week. More seasonable temperatures will be arriving as we head into the lower and middle 70s. Overnights will be chilly as we head into the upper 40s for both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Rain chances remain low and we slowly see some drought conditions returning.

Getting more seasonable heading into next week (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.