Endangered Child Alert for siblings out of Spencer

SPENCER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for two siblings out of Spencer, Tennessee.

The children, 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark were last seen with their non-custodial mother and Ford’s non-custodial father, Keenan Ford, according to officials with the TBI.

Investigators believed the 31-year-old was driving a 2012 silver Chrysler 200 with Tennessee registration: 63AD25.

MORE: Here's a poster with all of the relevant details on the Endangered Child Alert for Navaeh Ford and Cyrus Clark.



4/X pic.twitter.com/DEpl3lBLmo — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 1, 2022

Navaeh is a 4’5” white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Clark is a 4’10” white male with brown eyes. Keenan is a 6’3” white male with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing glasses and about 210 lbs.

Anyone with information on where they might be is urged to contact the Spencer Police Department at 931-946-4000 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

